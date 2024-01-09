Xponance Inc. Trims Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total transaction of $166,447.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,313,575.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $187.07 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $202.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.23 and its 200 day moving average is $156.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $580.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.07 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 12.97%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

