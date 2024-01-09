Xponance Inc. Trims Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 49.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 75.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Healthcare

In other Acadia Healthcare news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $931,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,130 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 15,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $1,113,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 718,833 shares in the company, valued at $53,344,596.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 12,500 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $931,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,686,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,000 shares of company stock worth $10,960,165 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of ACHC opened at $79.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.78.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $750.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.27 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

