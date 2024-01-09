Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) CFO Christopher Astle Sells 1,431 Shares

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) CFO Christopher Astle sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $16,055.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,963.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Astle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 5th, Christopher Astle sold 4,563 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $48,595.95.

On Monday, December 11th, Christopher Astle sold 886 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $8,089.18.

ZYME stock opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $807.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $11.63.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.14. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 36.5% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the second quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

