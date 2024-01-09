Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Insider Paul Andrew Moore Sells 2,339 Shares

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 2,339 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $26,243.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $82,657.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paul Andrew Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 5th, Paul Andrew Moore sold 7,460 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $79,449.00.

Zymeworks Price Performance

NYSE ZYME opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $11.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zymeworks

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 million. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 44.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Zymeworks by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zymeworks by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,383,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,114,000 after acquiring an additional 131,604 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Zymeworks by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 156,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 100,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Zymeworks by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,651,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,810,000 after acquiring an additional 293,817 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

