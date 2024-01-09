Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Insider Sells $79,449.00 in Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 7,460 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $79,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,368.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Andrew Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Paul Andrew Moore sold 2,339 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $26,243.58.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $807.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $11.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86.

Institutional Trading of Zymeworks

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 million. Zymeworks had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 44.62%. Analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 36.5% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

See Also

