Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Insider Sells $79,449.00 in Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 7,460 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $79,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,368.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Paul Andrew Moore also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 8th, Paul Andrew Moore sold 2,339 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $26,243.58.
Zymeworks Stock Performance
Shares of ZYME stock opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $807.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $11.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86.
Institutional Trading of Zymeworks
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 36.5% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.
Zymeworks Company Profile
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
