ACT Advisors LLC. Purchases New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,049 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.09.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,642,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,148. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $151.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.29 and a 1 year high of $155.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 78.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

