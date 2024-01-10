agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

AGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Leerink Partnrs cut agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke acquired 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $250,206.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,265.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of agilon health by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of agilon health by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in agilon health by 41.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in agilon health during the third quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. agilon health has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.99.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

