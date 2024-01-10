Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s 10th Largest Position

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.6% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,551,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $333,945,000 after purchasing an additional 56,652 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 24,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,528,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,921,000 after purchasing an additional 45,323 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 180,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 27,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $140.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.83 and a 52 week high of $142.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.22 and a 200 day moving average of $131.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,019 shares of company stock valued at $22,756,677 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

