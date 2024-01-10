Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Lifted by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 47.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $140.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.79. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.83 and a fifty-two week high of $142.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,019 shares of company stock worth $22,756,677. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

