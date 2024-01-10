Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.4% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after buying an additional 80,934 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 66,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 38,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $140.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.79. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.83 and a fifty-two week high of $142.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.06.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,019 shares of company stock valued at $22,756,677. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

