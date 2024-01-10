Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.4% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,422,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,443,236.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,422,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,443,236.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,019 shares of company stock worth $22,756,677 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.5 %

GOOGL opened at $140.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.83 and a twelve month high of $142.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

