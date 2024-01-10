Alta Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 500,683 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,721 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.2% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $85,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,288,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,084 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,396,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $185.14 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $128.12 and a one year high of $199.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.42 and a 200 day moving average of $184.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Apple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.67.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

