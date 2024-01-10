Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Boosted by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $151.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 78.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.51. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.29 and a twelve month high of $155.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.09.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,265,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,148 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

