Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Trimmed by ODonnell Financial Services LLC

ODonnell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.3% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,784,000,000 after buying an additional 3,970,330 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,116,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet raised Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.09.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,148. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $151.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.29 and a twelve month high of $155.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

