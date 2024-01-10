Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Slow Capital Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.1% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Solidarity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.5% in the third quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 126,848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,125,000 after purchasing an additional 26,556 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $208,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,765 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,642,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,402,148 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $151.37 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.29 and a 1 year high of $155.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.51. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.