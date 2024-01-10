Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blossom Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 86,855 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 61,189 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 131,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,148. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $151.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.29 and a 1 year high of $155.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.51.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.09.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

