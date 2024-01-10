Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,189 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.5% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 131,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 126,848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after acquiring an additional 26,556 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,765 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,148. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.09.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $151.37 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.29 and a 52 week high of $155.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.51.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

