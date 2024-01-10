Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $151.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.29 and a 12 month high of $155.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.51.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,402,148. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.09.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

