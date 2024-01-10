Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,915 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.2% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 41,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 205,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,136,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,402,148 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.09.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.5 %

AMZN stock opened at $151.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.29 and a 12 month high of $155.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

