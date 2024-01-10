Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.7% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $151.37 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.29 and a 12 month high of $155.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,642,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at $69,443,977.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,148 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

