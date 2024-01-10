Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Trimmed by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,819 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.7% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $151.37 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.29 and a fifty-two week high of $155.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 78.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.51.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.09.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $2,415,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,044,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,402,148 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

