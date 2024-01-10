American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

AMH stock opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average of $35.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

In related news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 858,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,418,000 after purchasing an additional 222,970 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,395,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 829,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after acquiring an additional 195,736 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,668,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,209,000 after acquiring an additional 139,711 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

