Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,577 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.8% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its stake in Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.67.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $185.14 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $128.12 and a one year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

