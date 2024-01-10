Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.8% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.67.

Apple Stock Down 0.2 %

AAPL stock opened at $185.14 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.12 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

