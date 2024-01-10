Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,939 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.1% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Down 0.2 %
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.67.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
