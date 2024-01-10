Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,020 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.9% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Parker Financial LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apple Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of AAPL stock opened at $185.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.47. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.12 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Apple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.67.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
