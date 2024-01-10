Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 417 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,584 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.3% of Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 124,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,360,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 142,577 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 35,311 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $185.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.47. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.12 and a 1-year high of $199.62.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies cut shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.67.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

