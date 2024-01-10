Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Artivion were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,987,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Artivion in the second quarter worth $8,088,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Artivion in the second quarter worth $5,651,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Artivion by 33.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 755,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 188,712 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth $3,151,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artivion Price Performance

AORT stock opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03. The company has a market cap of $729.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Artivion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $87.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.65 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 7.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amy Horton sold 2,101 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $36,431.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 105,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,086.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 21,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $382,122.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 2,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $36,431.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 105,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,086.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock worth $936,212 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Further Reading

