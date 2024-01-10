Austin Asset Management Co Inc Acquires Shares of 476 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 476 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,620 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 101,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,957,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 8.8% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,568 shares of company stock worth $40,766,381 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.26.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $531.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $154.72 and a 12-month high of $543.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.11, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

