AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) COO Thomas B. Newbern Sells 7,800 Shares

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.3 %

AZO opened at $2,521.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,623.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,549.57. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AutoZone by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,572,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in AutoZone by 111.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,379,000 after buying an additional 176,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,788,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZO

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.