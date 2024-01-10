Barrett & Company Inc. Purchases 464 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.9% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $161.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.35. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

