Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Belden by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Belden by 403.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDC opened at $73.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.79. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.54 and a 12-month high of $99.13.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $626.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.24%.

In other Belden news, SVP Leah Tate bought 1,550 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,021.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,820.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BDC shares. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Belden from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Fox Advisors cut Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Belden in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.60.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

