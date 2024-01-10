BetterWealth LLC Has $338,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BetterWealth LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 80,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 643,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $161.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $176.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

