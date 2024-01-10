BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,287,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $8,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5,155.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 545,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,411,181.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,629,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,435,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,886,686 shares of company stock worth $62,379,820.

NYSE BIGZ opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

