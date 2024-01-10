BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 608,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,622 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $9,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,115,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after acquiring an additional 466,583 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 744,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 381,323 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,548,000 after purchasing an additional 260,836 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at $2,240,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,990,000.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BBN opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.0929 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.