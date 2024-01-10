Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.13 and a 200-day moving average of $159.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $389.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.