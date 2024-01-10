Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield by 1.7% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 222,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 2.7% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 465,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after buying an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 284,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 44.5% in the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 88,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 27,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,605,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,470,000 after buying an additional 14,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. CIBC dropped their price target on Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at $51,376,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,910,546.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Trading Up 0.5 %

Brookfield stock opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $41.05. The stock has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,303.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently -933.02%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

