Busey Trust CO Has $24.38 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Busey Trust CO decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Busey Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.06.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $140.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.79. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.83 and a 12-month high of $142.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,019 shares of company stock valued at $22,756,677. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

