Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,053 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,810 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 30,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,458,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,207,000 after buying an additional 395,289 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,899,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:TD opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $54.69 and a 12-month high of $70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.32.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.7506 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

