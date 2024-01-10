Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,844 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,930 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.41.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

