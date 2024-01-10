Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $954,803,000 after buying an additional 2,026,898 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,404,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,037,000 after buying an additional 1,014,560 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after buying an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after buying an additional 465,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,721,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.95.

Shares of ULTA opened at $485.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $447.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

