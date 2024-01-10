Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $234,118.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,880 shares of company stock worth $23,217,307 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $343.73 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $357.00. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.25 and its 200 day moving average is $277.45.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna lowered Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.38.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

