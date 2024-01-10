Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 144.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 270.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,511,000 after acquiring an additional 827,253 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter worth $54,057,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter worth $67,198,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $16,430,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $5,903,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $185.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $162.48 and a 52-week high of $192.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.82 and a 200-day moving average of $178.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.