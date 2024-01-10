Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 741.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,910 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Owens Corning by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Owens Corning
In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Owens Corning Stock Up 0.7 %
OC opened at $151.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $86.34 and a fifty-two week high of $155.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.12 and its 200 day moving average is $135.50.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Owens Corning Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.
Owens Corning Company Profile
Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
