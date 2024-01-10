Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIGI. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 729,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,646,000 after purchasing an additional 33,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000.

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $78.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.31. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3743 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

