Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.46 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,995 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,105,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,953,000 after acquiring an additional 79,060 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 145,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $677,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 183,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $195,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCQ stock opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $19.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.95.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

