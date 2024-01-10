Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 100,075 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100,075 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VALE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vale by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 17,089 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 1.1% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 259,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 10.7% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vale by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 803,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 123,277 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.1541 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Vale’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

