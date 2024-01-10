Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,025 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,000. Microsoft makes up about 1.4% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $375.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $227.33 and a 12-month high of $384.30.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.62.

About Microsoft



Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

