Caprock Group LLC Purchases 1,174 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,710 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.6% of Caprock Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $46,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.62.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $375.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $370.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.64. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $227.33 and a fifty-two week high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

