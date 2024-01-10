Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,451 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $8,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.7% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.7% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $103.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.29. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $108.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 169.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 327.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.23.

Get Our Latest Report on Cardinal Health

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.